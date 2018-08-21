Pak-India dialogue vital for better future: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Citing ex-cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu‘s visit for oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday emphasised on the need of dialogues between Pakistan and India for a better future.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, the newly-elected PM thanked Sidhu for acting as an ‘ambassador of love and affection’ between the two countries and lashed out at those criticising Sidhu for his visit to Pakistan.

I want to thank Sidhu for coming to Pakistan for my oath taking. He was an ambassador of peace & was given amazing love & affection by ppl of Pakistan. Those in India who targeted him are doing a gt disservice to peace in the subcontinent – without peace our ppl cannot progress — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2018

He added that the two neighbouring countries will have to solve conflicts, including Kashmir, via dialogue in order to move forward towards a prosperous future.

“The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading,” the PM added.

Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan sparked backlash from conservative quarters in India, including Haryana Minister Anil Vij and activists belonging to Indian PM Narendra Modi’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party, who lashed out at the Indian politician and termed his participation in the ceremony “an act of disloyalty” towards India.

Sidhu, however, said he was honoured to have been a part of the ceremony and said that he received nothing but love from the people of Pakistan.