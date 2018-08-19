Indian media fumes over Sidhu’s Pak-visit

Former Indian cricketer, TV personality and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is getting bashed by Indian media for attending oath-taking ceremony of his old-time cricket friend and Pakistan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pak army chief hugged me, said we want peace: Navjot Singh Sidhu https://t.co/jK2s2sYFcb pic.twitter.com/93U9UIvY35 — Times of India (@timesofindia) August 18, 2018

Sidhu arrived in Pakistan on August 17 with a message of peace and love. He, along with two other former cricketers Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar were invited by Imran Khan himself. However, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavasker refused the invitation due to their busy schedule.

BJP attacks Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pakistan army Chief https://t.co/rm1ZLvwi4D — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 18, 2018

BJP is mad because of Navjot Singh Sidhu's hug with Pakistan Army Cheif Gen Bajwa – because it was free! https://t.co/M1kaRhUlFt — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 18, 2018

Sidhu also met with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during the oath-taking ceremony on Saturday which angered the Indian media, which accused the ex-cricketer of being ‘disloyal’ to his country.

On the day that Navjot Singh Sidhu was hugging the Pakistan army chief, Islamabad called our Indian army ‘occupation force’ in J&K and summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner … https://t.co/tr74z0cICU (ground reality Vs Pappi Jhappi Tamasha) https://t.co/y37DX71lNz — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) August 18, 2018

He was criticised for his meeting with Gen Bajwa and President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan.

However, in an interview with an Indian channel, Sidhu said he was honoured to be part of Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony.