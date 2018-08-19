Lahore Weather

Indian media fumes over Sidhu’s Pak-visit

Web Desk

Former Indian cricketer, TV personality and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is getting bashed by Indian media for attending oath-taking ceremony of his old-time cricket friend and Pakistan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sidhu arrived in Pakistan on August 17 with a message of peace and love. He, along with two other former cricketers Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar were invited by Imran Khan himself. However, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavasker refused the invitation due to their busy schedule.

 

Sidhu also met with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during the oath-taking ceremony on Saturday which angered the Indian media, which accused the ex-cricketer of being ‘disloyal’ to his country.

He was criticised for his meeting with Gen Bajwa and President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan.

However, in an interview with an Indian channel, Sidhu said he was honoured to be part of Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony.

