Modric terms transfer rumours ‘nonsense’

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric dismissed rumours of a possible transfer to Italian club Inter Milan terming them as nothing but ‘nonsense’.

The Croatian has been linked to Inter ever since his performance in the World Cup 2018, which earned him a Golden ball.

However, Real Madrid have set the price €750 million and are not ready to bargain, and if Inter had any hopes, Modric’s Instagram post must have killed them too.

Taking to his Instagram, Modric termed his move to Inter “the biggest nonsense in history”.

Madrid director Emilio Butragueno has also dismissed all rumours saying that Modric is more than happy at the club.

The 32-year-old has been instrumental in Madrid’s recent success, including their three consecutive UEFA champions league wins.