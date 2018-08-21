India’s floods

The monsoon rain has finally afforded the Indian state of Kerala small relief. Since the beginning of June, some 350 people have died with 850,00 being displaced. This figure is expected to rise to around 1.5 million over the coming months. That is, after taking into account those who had been put up by relatives and friends while not forgetting families who refused to leave their homes. On Sunday alone, some 22,000 people were successfully evacuated.

Much has been made of how political differences have been put temporarily on hold to focus on rescue missions and humanitarian assistance. This is commendable. As is the courage of local fishermen who were at the forefront of recovery; risking their lives all the while. The Indian Army, Navy and Air Force also played their due role.

The Kerala floods are the worst to have hit India in close to a century. That such unprecedented disaster immediately gave way to volunteerism and cash donations brought out the best in India. That being said, it would be disingenuous to describe this environmental disaster as entirely unexpected. Indeed, according to Madhav Gadgil — what happened in Kerala is partly a man-made tragedy. The scientist was head of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, formed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests in 2010, and author of a landmark report on the conservation of this mountain range.

Among his recommendations was the urgent need to declare as ecologically sensitive the entire Western Ghats — which is spread over six states, including Kerala. Towards this end, he called for a ban on all new industrial and mining activities in the area. This was met with resistance from across the board. Another report was commissioned in 2013 and previous findings were drastically watered down. Indeed, it was only last year that less than half of the mountain range was officially designated as ecologically sensitive; prompting a ban on mining, large-scale construction, thermal power plants and pollution-dense industries. But, by then, much of the damage had already been done in terms of illegal stone quarrying and non-regulated construction. This point has been taken up by Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac as he underscores the need to effectively balance environmental protection with the pursuit of profit. Something that Pakistan needs to keep in mind as it considers yet another IMF bailout package.

As things currently stand, Kerala is now bracing itself for the next round of hard work. Namely, an impending healthcare challenge linked to the outbreak of waterborne diseases. And while Prime Minister Modi has earmarked an additional Rs5 billion ($98.3 million) for immediate financial assistance — there are concerns that the flood victims will lose out, relatively speaking, as attention turns towards the rebuilding of infrastructure; set to cost an estimated $3 billion. One-third of all roads have been completely damaged as well as some 100,000 homes.

Pakistan should assist its neighbor in any way it can. While learning lessons for its own environmental future. *

Published in Daily Times, August 21st 2018.