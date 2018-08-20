Ehsan Mani nominated as PCB chairman after Sethi resigns

LAHORE: Following resignation of Najam Sethi as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated former International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Ehsan Mani for the post.

In a Twitter message, PM Khan said he has nominated Mani due to his vast experience in the field. “He (Mani) represented PCB in the ICC; was the council’s treasurer for 3 years and then headed the ICC for another 3 years,” said Khan.

The PM continued: “We will follow the set procedure which entails my nominating him on the PCB Board of Governors. He may then contest elections for the position of Chairman PCB.”

Earlier this month, Najam Sethi had said he would prefer to resign from his post than compromise on his honour and integrity.

“I will only work with dignity and honour. If I feel like the new government does not want my services, I will go home without a second thought,” Sethi had said.