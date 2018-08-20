IHC reserves judgement on Sharif family’s appeals against conviction

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved the judgement on the appeals of the Sharif family members against their conviction in the Avenfield reference verdict.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain Safdar Awan had petitioned against the Avenfield verdict which sentenced them to jail for 11, eight and one year respectively.

A two-member bench of the IHC, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, has reserved its judgement on their appeals saying ‘a reasonable judgement will be passed’.

Nawaz had also filed an appeal to transfer the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment corruption references against the Sharif family from the court of Judge Mohammad Bashir, who announced the Avenfield verdict, to another accountability court.