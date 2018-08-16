IHC to resume hearing Sharif’s plea for suspension of Avenfield verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume listening to the petitions of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for the suspension of the verdict delivered by an Accountability Court for the Avenfield corruption reference.

Khawaja Harris, who is Nawaz’s legal counsel gave his concluding arguments yesterday after the two-member bench rejected National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request for more time.

NAB Prosecutor expressed his desire to provide paragraph-wise comments in line with the request of Nawaz’s counsel. In response, Justice Minallah said “We cannot adjourn the hearing on these grounds.”

The bench of the IHC had also ordered Capt (retd) Safdar’s lawyer to make the accountability court a party to his petition. Safdar’s counsel argued that since his client faced a sentence under five years, his plea was separate from the other pleas.

Nawaz filed a plea to have the Al Azizia and Flagship investment corruption reference transferred to another accountability court. This plea was accepted after IHC clubbed the two references.

