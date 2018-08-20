PM appoints special assistant on accountability

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan appointed on Monday the former deputy prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Mirza Shahzad Akbar as special assistant to him on accountability.

A notification was issued to him today which read, “In terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial number 1A of Schedule-VA of the said rules, the prime minister has been pleased to appoint, with immediate effect, Mirza Shahzad Akbar as special assistant to the prime minister on accountability, with the status of Minister of State.”

Akbar is the director of the Foundation for Fundamental Rights which aims to provide legal aid to enforce fundamental rights that are guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan.

In his inaugural address to the nation since being elected as prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Sunday unveiled a roadmap his government would be following in the days ahead to fulfill his promise of creating a ‘Naya Pakistan’.

Among a lot of issues discussed, Khan emphasized the arrest of corrupt people and also promised to bring back the looted money.