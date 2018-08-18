Malala forwards felicitations to newly elected PM Imran Khan

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai congratulated Imran Khan on Friday for becoming 22nd Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan.

The activist for women education extended his felicitations via a Twitter post. Her Tweet read, “Congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for their electoral victory.”

She further added, “I am encouraged and hopeful by his wish to ensure peace and prosperity in Pakistan and his focus on education for the children of Pakistan.”

Congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, @ImranKhanPTI 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/CewbVMKSv4 — Malala (@Malala) August 17, 2018

Malala gave a light reminder to the PM about his promise to work in the education sector and stated, “With the PTI’s focus on education in its first 100 days plan, I look forward to Prime Minister Imran Khan working with federal, provincial and legislative governments and civil society of Pakistan in his effort to get the 13 million out-of-school Pakistani girls into classrooms to get free, safe and quality education.”

The education activist further asserted that Pakistan will someday be known as a global leader in education, a country where all children receive the schooling they need to pursue their dreams and contribute to their nation.

“I believe this can begin with this government and I hope to work with Prime Minister Imran Khan toward this noble goal,” the Nobel laureate concluded.