Justin Bieber welcomes baby sister

Pop icon Justin Bieber welcomed the newest member of the Bieber family as he posted a super cute picture of his baby sister on Instagram.

“Meet the newest Bieber, my little sister Bay Bieber,” the singer said on Instagram.

If you’re clued up about the ins and outs of the 25-year-old’s family life, you’ll have known that his dad married pregnant girlfriend Chelsey back in February and that the pair had a pink-themed wedding in honour of their unborn child’s gender.

Bieber has two other half-siblings, 8-year-old Jaxon and 10-year-old Jazmyn Bieber with his dad’s then-girlfriend Erin Wagner. Bieber’s mother is Pattie Mallette, and he’s her only children.