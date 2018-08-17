My fear became my enemy

The closed and fearful eyes,Often recall those enjoyable momentsMy fear in that rainy weather is unforgettable!Thunderous and windy,It took no time to come through,Seizing the sky,It rained and rained and rainedJust to make my tears fall, Under that red blanket,My aged friends enjoyed gladlyThey attempted to find me out,To accompany them with joyCalled me Oh Shakoo, come onMy fear enveloped me like never before,I remained silent like a grave,Unbeknownst to everyone’s approach,Since fear had hugged me tightly,Keeping at bay my happiness,The clouds rained and disappeared,Making the dry land wet,Came the twist, my colleagues went to the river,For capturing the outlooks of the flowing water,I missed their companyBut the painful news took me to a disparate world,When Ayaz fell in,Leaving everyone of us aloneI regret I feared,I could not save him neither our friendship,For my fear suddenly became my enemy !Published in Daily Times, August 17th 2018.