My fear became my enemy

The closed and fearful eyes,

Often recall those enjoyable moments

My fear in that rainy weather is unforgettable!

Thunderous and windy,

It took no time to come through,

Seizing the sky,

It rained and rained and rained

Just to make my tears fall,

Under that red blanket,

My aged friends enjoyed gladly

They attempted to find me out,

To accompany them with joy

Called me Oh Shakoo, come on

My fear enveloped me like never before,

I remained silent like a grave,

Unbeknownst to everyone’s approach,

Since fear had hugged me tightly,

Keeping at bay my happiness,

The clouds rained and disappeared,

Making the dry land wet,

Came the twist, my colleagues went to the river,

For capturing the outlooks of the flowing water,

I missed their company

But the painful news took me to a disparate world,

When Ayaz fell in,

Leaving everyone of us alone

I regret I feared,

I could not save him neither our friendship,

For my fear suddenly became my enemy !

Published in Daily Times, August 17th 2018.