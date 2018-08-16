Comedian Trevor Noah says Imran Khan and Donald Trump are basically twins

“The Daily Show” host and South African comedian Trevor Noah has called in-waiting Prime Minister Imran Khan an “even more tan version of Trump”.

In a recent episode the 34 year old comedian compared PTI Chairman Imran Khan to US President Donald Trump, stressing that Khan’s background story was “unnervingly similar” to Trump’s, in which both belonged to honoured and wealthy families and were popular for their good looks.

Noah also jokingly said that media also represented Khan and Trump similarly. A snip from the show shows a political commentator saying that Imran Khan contradicts himself during speeches just like Trump is also often blamed for the same thing.

Noah further said that right before the two were elected in their countries, they were accused of sexual harassment scandals.

He also joked, “Trump has three marriages in the tabloid, so did Khan. Trump thinks Islam is bad, where Khan lives is Islamabad.”

He ended his show by saying,“I don’t know if Prime Minister Khan will turn out to be exactly like President Trump. All I’m saying is that if you’re planning to move to Pakistan to escape Trump, you might want to pick some place else.”