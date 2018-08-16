More trouble for PTI’s Imran Ali Shah, stepmother alleges abuse

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Imran Ali Shah, who was recently elected as an MPA for the Sindh Assembly, had allegations of abuse brought forward by his step-mother.

This comes a day after footage of Shah beating a citizen in Karachi went viral on social media. In another video, his step-mother accused Shah of abusing her and snatching property which was rightfully hers.

Professor Dr Rehana Shah claimed that Shah never accepted her marriage with his father, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, in 1989.

She also claimed that Shah had threatened her son from the marriage, Mustafa Ali Shah, who studies in the United States.

She also added that the MPA-elect, along with guards, entered A.O. Clinic’s surgery room in Karachi and brutally attacked her and threatened her to leave the clinic.

As per her video, the stepsons had submitted a false will, claiming the estates of their father in 1994. Dr Rehana Shah appealed to Imran Khan.

“If you really are the chief of the PTI, please get us our rights. I have all evidence and legal documents but we are being deprived of our rights,” she said.