PTI MPA elect Ghulam Abbas Khaki passes away following major heart attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA-elect Ghulam Abbas Khaki passed away last night as a result of a heart attack.He has been hospitalized three days ago, following a heart attack but was unable to recover.Khaki had won with 47,429 votes from PP-222, Multan 12 constituency, defeating PML-N’s Mehdi Abbas Langha.PTI leader Jehangir Tareen posted on twitter regarding Khaki’s demise, stating that the deceased’s services to “Naya Pakistan” will never be forgotten.PTI MPA elect Ghulam Abbas Khaaki passed away last night after having faced a major heart attack! His services & struggle for Naya Pakistan can never be forgotten. May Allah give him the highest ranks in Jannah and may He give sabar to the bereaved family.— Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) August 15, 2018