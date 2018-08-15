PTI MPA elect Ghulam Abbas Khaki passes away following major heart attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA-elect Ghulam Abbas Khaki passed away last night as a result of a heart attack.

He has been hospitalized three days ago, following a heart attack but was unable to recover.

Khaki had won with 47,429 votes from PP-222, Multan 12 constituency, defeating PML-N’s Mehdi Abbas Langha.

PTI leader Jehangir Tareen posted on twitter regarding Khaki’s demise, stating that the deceased’s services to “Naya Pakistan” will never be forgotten.