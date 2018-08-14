Brazilian Ronaldo discharged from hospital in Ibiza

Former Brazil and Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo was discharged from hospital in Ibiza after seeking treatment for heavy flu.

The 41-year-old was taken to the hospital on Friday after reportedly suffering from pneumonia.

Ronaldo, who won the Golden Boot in World Cup 2002, took to Twitter and thanked fans for the good wishes.

“Hello, guys. I am already at home after a few days at the clinic. Thank you all for your kind messages and positive energy,” he said.

He also thanked the doctors and nurses for taking good care of him during his time at the hospital.

Ronaldo retired from football in 2011 following a successful career which featured stints at PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Brazilian sides Corinthians and Cruzeiro as well as Real Madrid.