Nation celebrates Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day

Pakistan is celebrating its 71st birthday with tremendous joy and festivity. Many buildings and houses have been decorated with national colors and the country’s green and white flag.

At midnight last night, there were fireworks all over the night skies and celebration was all the more tangible. At dawn after Fajar prayers, there was a 31 gun salute in the capital and a 21 gun salute was staged at provincial headquarters.

At 8:58 AM sirens were sounded all over the country to observe solidarity on Independence Day. An Independence Ceremony was also hosted in Jinnah Convention Center.

President Mamnoon Hussain, Interim Prime Minister Justice (rtd) Nasir ul Mulk, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa and the speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq were in attendance.

The President was the chief guest congratulated the entire country on Independence Day and expressed deep wishes for the prosperity of Pakistan.

He also said that Pakistan’s fate will be decided by the power of ballot and the country will be served by those who are elected by the people.

He also remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs for the country and also reaffirmed Pakistan’s never ending support for Indian Occupied Kashmir.

A change of guard ceremony was also staged at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore.

Festivities in schools and colleges are also very evident as declamation contests, singing competitions and other exhibitions have been organized to commemorate 14th August.