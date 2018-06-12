Ryan Gosling plays Neil Armstrong in ‘First Man’

Ryan Gosling has started shooting for his first biopic on Neil Armstrong, First Man.

In the historical production, the Oscar-nominated actor stars as the trail-blazing astronaut, Neil Armstrong. Ryan Gosling is collaborating with his La La Land director, Damien Chazelle, for this project.

It follows Armstrong’s journey of being the first person to walk on the moon in 1969. The Crown’s Claire Foy plays his wife, Janet. Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Jason Clarke, and Brian d’Arcy James are also part of the cast, amongst others.

The trailer shows the challenges that came with the Apollo 11 mission, as well as the toll it took on Armstrong and his family. “We’re planning on the flight being successful. There are risks but we have every intention of coming back,” Gosling tells the press as Armstrong.

First Man hits theaters October 12, 2018.