‘Traitor’ Priyanka Chopra being told to come to Pakistan?



The famous Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra has recently been a victim to the outrage of Hindu extremists. She has been doing a TV show series in America for quite a long time now, and has earned a lot of appreciation for it as well. Until recently, an episode of Quantico was aired, in which a group of Indians can be seen plotting a terrorist attack in New York City, just before an Indo-Pak Summit. The twist here is that the attack which is being plotted by Indians is going to frame Pakistan for it.

Chopra is, currently, being degraded by Hindu extremist party, Shiv Sena. After the network gave justification for their episode, Shiv Sena arranged protests against Chopra, for the sole purpose that she was seen, “degrading Hindus as terrorists and saying India sponsors terror to ‘frame’ Pakistan,” Republic World announced.

The protesters were outraged by the episode, titling Chopra as a ‘traitor’. They were seen holding placards with a note on it saying, “Priyanka Chopra is a traitor, send her to Pakistan”.

Even though Priyanka was only acting according to the script given to her, she was the one facing all the rage; however, ABC channel took over and supported Priyanka.

“The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it,” said ABC.

Priyanka, in spite of facing all the negativity, decided to tweet an apology for all her Indian followers.

I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I’m a proud Indian and that will never change. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018

Chopra tweeted, “I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I’m a proud Indian and that will never change,”