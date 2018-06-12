Lahore Weather

COAS to meet Afghan President today

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday departed for Kabul on an official visit to meet President Ashraf Ghani.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the invitation was extended by the Afghan President.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet “Pakistan wishes to see (the) National Unity Government and United States (US)/ North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) succeeding to bring peace in Afghanistan.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) issued a statement saying that Pakistan reassures of its support to the recent peace initiatives in Afghanistan after the government and Taliban called for a ceasefire during Eid-ul-Fitr.

FO Spokesperson said that Pakistan was all for the the Afghan -owned and Afghan-led efforts aiming to bring peace and stability with Afghanistan.  He added, greeting our Afghan brethren a peaceful and blessed month of Ramazan and a happy Eid.

Earlier on Thursday, President Ghani had announced a week-long ceasefire  from June 12  to 19 with the Taliban, however, operations against other groups would continue.

In response the Taliban had also announced a three-day ceasefire against the Afghan forces for Eid, though operations against the foreign occupiers would remain intact.

This is the first time the Taliban have agreed to a ceasefire for Eid since the 2001 US invasion.

