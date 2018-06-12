COAS to meet Afghan President today

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday departed for Kabul on an official visit to meet President Ashraf Ghani.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the invitation was extended by the Afghan President.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet “Pakistan wishes to see (the) National Unity Government and United States (US)/ North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) succeeding to bring peace in Afghanistan.

