PPP finalises candidates from Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced to field 38 candidates, including two females, on 44 seats of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly.

Candidates for the remaining six seats would be announced after the final decision within couple of days, Daily Times learnt on Monday.

According to the PPP, party’s Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari finalised the names of candidates during his stay at the Bilawal House on Monday after consultation with the provincial and local heads, including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Manzoor Chaudhry, Samina Ghurki and Azizur Rehman Chann.

Sources said that the tickets would be awarded to PPP candidates within next couple of days.

PPP candidates for National Assembly seats include Syed Faraz Hashmi (NA-123), Mian Shahid Abbas (NA-124), Hafiz Zubair Kardar (NA-125), Aurangzeb Burki (NA-126), Syed Zafar Ali Shah (NA-128), Iftikhar Shahid (NA-129), Afnan Sadiq Butt (NA-130), Ashraf Bhatti (NA-131), Samina Khalid Ghurki (NA-132), Chaudhry Aslam Gill (NA-133), Ch Ghulam Mustafa Jutt (NA-134), Faiza Malik (NA-135) and Rana Jameel Ahmad Manj (NA-136). The PPP is yet to field candidate for NA-127.

For Punjab Assembly seats, the PPP has decided to award tickets to Haji Mian Azizur Rehman Chann (PP-144), Syed Muzaffar Iqbal Shah (PP-145), Malik Asghar Ali (PP-147), Mirza Muhammad Adrees (PP-148), Chaudhry Mansha Prince (PP-150), Muhammad Akram Dogar (PP-151), Asif Nagra (PP-152), Zahid Zulfiqar Khan (PP-153), Muhammad Asrar ul Haq Butt (PP-155), Haji Mian Saifur Rehman (PP-156), Arif Zafar (PP-158), Mian Muhammad Aslam (PP-159), Sajjad Nazir Chaudhry (PP-160), Ch Munsaf Ali Jutt (PP-161), Amir Mehmood Bhatti (PP-162), Ch Adnan Sarwar Gorsi (PP-163), Ch Amir Ranjha (PP-164), Muhammad Irfan (PP-165), Mian Tariq Aziz (PP-166), Haq Nawaz Khan (PP-167), Al-Haaj Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Rai (PP-168), Mohammad Saleem Ishtiaq (PP-169), Arshad Mehmood Lodhi (PP-171), Muhammad Akhtar Sial (PP-172) and Mohtarma Rubina Sohail (PP-173).

The candidates to vie election for PP-146, PP-149, PP-154, PP-157 and PP-170 would be announced later.

Published in Daily Times, June 12th 2018.