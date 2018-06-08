Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, June 08, 2018


Reham Khan, Salman Ahmed exchange heated words on Twitter

Web Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan and musician Salman Ahmed exchanged heated words on Twitter over Reham’s “controversial” book on Friday.

Referring to those criticising her over leaked manuscript of her book, Reham said that her story will reach the masses whether she “is alive or not.”

To this, musician Salman Ahmed responded that he “hoped to God” that Reham lived long enough to regret her “fake and cooked up story.” He added that the PTI chief is a gentleman and that he has never uttered any derogatory remark against his former wife.

Reham was also quick to reply. She said that Salman and everyone else would know how and when Imran proposed for marriage once her book is published. Moreover, she also called Ahmed a “spare part”.

The ex-Junoon sensation, however, did not take offence of Reham’s “spare part” jibe and said that spare parts are useful and can help fix things, unlike Reham’s heart and mind, “which can not be fixed”.

Submit a Comment