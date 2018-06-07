SC summons Musharraf to appear before court on June 13

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday summoned former president Pervez Musharraf to appear before the court on June 13.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) while heading a three-member bench, resumed hearing of Musharraf’s review petition pertaining to lifetime disqualification ruled by Peshawar High Court (PHC) in 2013.

Nisar directed the former president to appear before SC’s Lahore Registry on June 13, assuring that he will not be arrested upon appearance.

CJP said that he’ll issue an order to the authorities stating that the former president must not be arrested upon arrival

However, Musharraf’s counsel informed the court that the deadline for submitting the nomination papers was appraoching.

Nisar, in response to the counsel’s concern remarked that “I will ask returning officers to accept Musharraf’s nomination papers but conditional to the final verdict on his appeal.”

Previously, PHC had announced lifetime disqualification to the former president prior to 2013 general elections.

Former president had filed a review petition in SC against PHC’s verdict in 2016.