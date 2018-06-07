LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Thursday expressed his reservations over the appointment of Dr. Hasan Askari as caretaker Cheif Minister (CM) Punjab.

Sanaullah, while stating the reservations, maintained the view that Askari is very vocal against PML-N. He added, Dr. Askari has always targeted our party.

He further stated, “He (Askari) does not believe in democracy and he cannot be expected to work with unbiaseness.”

Sanaullah concluded that their party has given a written statement about the reservations over Hasan Askari’s appointment.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced analyst and professor Dr. Hasan Askari as caretaker Cheif Minister (CM) of Punjab.

Previously, the parliamentary committee had failed to reach a consensus over the election of the recommended names.

The ruling party had recommended names of Justice (r) Sair Ali and Admiral (r) M Zakaullah whereas the opposition parties had given the names of Ayaz Amir and Dr. Hasan Askari.