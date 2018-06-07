Musharraf all set to return after Eid-ul-Fitr: APML secretary general

ISLAMABAD: Former President Pervez Musharraf will be returning to Pakistan after Eid-ul-Fitr.

During a press conference prior to an Iftar dinner, All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) secretary general Dr Mohammad Amjad announced that the former president has decided to return to Pakistan after Eid.

However, the final date of Musharraf’s return will be announced after Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict pertaining to the disqualification appeal.

Amjad informed the media that APML President will be contesting elections from four constituencies in the upcoming elections. He added that even f the SC’s verdict does not come in Musharraf’s favor, he will still return to Pakistan and lead the party’s election campaign.

The secretary general added that APML will be participating in the elections through alliance with other parties for seat adjustment, while adding that the party’s final candidates’ names will be announced in a few days.

Amjad informed the media that earlier on June 1, APML President Pervez Musharraf had presided party’s core committee session, during which it was established that the party will be contesting elections from all over Pakistan.

Previously Peshawar High Court (PHC) had announced lifetime disqualification for former president Pervez Musharraf prior to the 2013 general elections. Musharraf had filed a plea in 2016 in the Supreme Court against PHC’s verdict.