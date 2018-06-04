Parliamentary committee formed to name caretaker Punjab CM

Lahore: A six-member committee was formed for the appointment of the caretaker Punjab chief minister on Monday.

Punjab Assembly speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal issued notification for the formation of parliamentary committee. In this regard, a session was called on Wednesday.

The committee comprises of six members with equal representation from the former government and opposition party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Imran Nazir, and Muhammad Ahmed will represent PML(N), while Mian Mahmood Ur Rasheed, Sibtain Khan, and Shoaib Siddique will be part of the committee from PTI. However, the committee will announce the caretaker Punjab CM after reaching on consensus within three days.

PML(N) has nominated Ex-Naval chief Admiral Zakaullah and Justice (R) Sair Ali for the caretaker spot, while Ayaz Amir and Hassan Askari were nominated by the PTI.