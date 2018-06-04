Al-Azizia reference: Defense to resume cross-examination of prosecution star witness

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court on Monday will be hearing Al-Azizia reference case against former premier Nawaz Sharif and family.

Judge Muhammad Bashir will be heading the case proceedings.

Defense counsel Khawaja Harris will resume cross-examination of prosecution star witness and former head of Panama papers Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia.

Earlier on Friday’s hearing Zia had claimed that no documentary evidence was found that linked Nawaz Sharif to Hill Metal Establishment.

On May 31, during the hearing Zia had informed the court during cross examination that the JIT had not come across any document that proves Nawaz’s ownership of Al Azizia Steel Mills.

Sharif and family have been under trial for corruption in Avenfield properties, Flagship Investments and Al Azizia Steel Mills supplementary refernce cases filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Wajid Zia has already recorded his statement in Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia reference cases.