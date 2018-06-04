4 trans persons to contest elections on PTI-Gulalai’s tickets

Four trans people will contest the upcoming election in the country on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Gulalai (PTI) tickets, Ayesha Gulalai, formely associated with PTI, said on Sunday.

Gulalai had left the PTI in August last year after coming out in public with her harassment complaint against party chairman, Imran Khan. She also accused the party leadership of financial corruption.

In the press conference held on Sunday, Gulalai announced that Nayab Ali, Nadeem Kashish, Lubna Lal and Madam Rani would be given tickets of the party to contest the election.

Nadeem Kashish will contest the elections from NA-52 (Islamabad) against former federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry; Nayab Ali will contest from NA-142 constituency; Lubna Lal from PP-26 (in Jhelum) and Madam Rani from PK-40 (Haripur), Gulalai said. Lamenting about the maltreatment of the transgender community in Pakistan, Gulalai said the society had a lot to learn from how the West treated its minorities including trans people. Citing an example, she pointed out that Canadian envoy to Norway was a trans person.

The MNA further said that she would contest election from six constituencies, including one in Rawalpindi where she would face Imran Khan and one in Lodhran against Ali Tareen.

