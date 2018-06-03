6 terrorists killed as forces retaliate to cross-border fire

RAWALPINDI: Six terrorists were killed when Pak forces retaliated to firing from across the Afghanistan border on Sunday, which left 5 soldiers wounded.

“Terrorists from across the border carried fire raids and physical attacks on Pakistan’s border posts and border fencing parties in Bajaur in KP and Qamar Din Qarez in Balochistan”, ISPR statement said.

The ISPR further said that the attack from across the border caused injuries to four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, while an air force officer was also wounded.

The army media wing added that the Pakistani side was attacked 7-times in the past 24 hours, but the forces showed great resolve and thwarted terrorist attempts to hinder work related to border fencing and check posts.