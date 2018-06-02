SRINAGAR: A Kashmiri youngster was crushed to death while another sustained injuries when an Indian Paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) vehicle in Nowhatta area of Srinagar ran over them.

The incident happened when people were staging a protest outside the Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta after Juma prayers (yesterday) against the demolition of the grand mosque by the Indian police, last Friday.

Meanwhile, a CRPF’s speedy vehicle came and started moving towards the protestors. Eyewitnesses reported that CRPF did this in order to spread the protestors. As a result of this, two boys Younis Ahmed and Qaiser Butt were crushed by the vehicle.

The victims were immediately moved to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences where Qaiser succumbed to his injuries.

The massive protest by the demonstrators against the Indian forces personnel started soon after the incident happened. Several sustained injuries during the clashes.

The pictures of CRPF’s car crushing the youngsters went viral on social media, causing a huge criticism on the Indian forces personnel.

After the death of both his parents, Qaiser had been living with his aunt and sisters in Dalgate area of Srinagar for the past four years.

Reportedly over 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising of Indian military crackdown.