May 31 marked the completion of a democratic government, expected to be followed by an interim setup.

The caretaker setup was expected to be decided by now while out of all provinces, only Sindh managed to elect a caretaker CM.

Moreover, the caretaker Prime Minister is going to take oath today.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), despite several meetings, opposition leader Lutf ur Rehman and former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak could not consent on a caretaker CM for KP, so now a parliamentary committee will decide the caretaker CM for the province.

Sources in the KP assembly reported that on Friday, opposition suggested three names including those of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s Mufti Fazal Ghafoor, Noor Saleem Khan, and Mehmood Betani, however, according to the sources, no name was suggested from the government’s side.

Sources reported that Khattak and Rehman, along with the former speaker Asad Qaiser and Shaukat Yousafzai, met Thursday night to discuss four names for the position but the meeting remained inclusive.

Previously, the government had suggested the names of former chief secretary Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and Himayatullah Khan while the opposition proposed the names of Manzoor Afridi and Justice (retd) Dost Mohammad Khan, however, they could not agree on one name.

Now, if the parliamentary committee would fail to chose one name for the caretaker CM, then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would decide on the matter.

For the selection of caretaker CM of Balochistan, the opposition leader Abdul Raheem Ziaratwal and former CM of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo could not reach a consensus even after four meetings.

Sources reported that the government proposed the name of former environment minister Prince Ahmed Ali, Alaudin Marri and former speaker Aslam Bhutani, however, the opposition put forward two names.

The government of Balochistan has four days to decide a name, otherwise, the matter will be resolved in a parliamentary committee and then they will decide a name.

For caretaker CM of Punjab, opposition proposed defense analyst Dr. Hassan Askari and former IGP of KP, Nasir Khan Durrani. However, Durrani withdrew his candidature citing poor health as the reason.

In Sindh, after two and a half hour long meeting, the outgoing chief minister Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan agreed upon Fazlur Rehman as the caretaker chief minister of the province whho was also recommended by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Rehman had served as the Sindh chief secretary from 2007 to 2010.