Malnutrition consumes 250 infant lives in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: At least sixteen children lost their lives in Pakistan’s desert region Tharparkar in one week.

The death toll increased to 250 after the recent death of five babies.

The 20, 000 square kilometres (KM) desert region is one of the poorest districts in Southeast Pakistan.

The area is majorly home to Hindu minority, at a distance of 300 km from Karachi.

Tharparkar is home to challenges and issues of lack of hospitals and shortage of medicines at the only Civil Hospital located in Mithi.

According to a surgeon at Civil Hospital, there are no or poor facilities along with non-availability of specialists and senior doctors. He added that the hospital has only 9 nurses to fill 19 vacancies.

The surgeon said that to cater 1.6 million population of the Tharparkar district, only one gynecologist has been appointed.

Doctors said that the reason of increasing number of deaths is because of the malnutrition and soaring temperatures.

According to Sindh Health Department, as of Tuesday 245 children had passed away. Dr Akhlaq Ahmed Memon had arrived at to review the deaths in the area which is still underway.

United Nations has placed Pakistan on the list of countries with the highest mortality rate with 22 infacts dying before turning one month old.