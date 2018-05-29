Karachi to be hit by yet another heatwave

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued heat wave alert for Karachiites as Karachi will be hit by yet another heat-wave starting today.

PMD officials said that the metropolis will be under a spell of blistering heat for three days as the temperatures are expected to exceed 40°C again.

According to Met officials the mercury will vary between 41-45°C from Wednesday to Thursday. However, Karachi may observe the temperature soaring up to 45°C today.

PMD has issued warning notices, stating that the heat spell upon Karachi is due to a halt in the sea breeze, which will likely be halted till Thursday.

Earlier this month, the city had been engulfed in a continuing heat spell as the mercury touch 44°C for four to five days.

The metropolis’s daily routine was put to a stop, schools forced to announce summer vacations to avoid the blistering heat.

According to media reports, a wave of heat stroke struck the city and consumed a reported number of 64 lives within two –three days.

Public Health Departments and Met officials issued precautions and awareness leaflets for the public to stay clear of the dangers of heat-stroke especially during the month of Ramadan.

As per records, in June 2015, 1200 people had died at the hands of the heatwave in southern Pakistan.