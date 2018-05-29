Karachi to be hit by yet another heatwave

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued heat wave alert for Karachiites as Karachi will be hit by yet another heat-wave starting today.PMD officials said that the metropolis will be under a spell of blistering heat for three days as the temperatures are expected to exceed 40°C again.According to Met officials the mercury will vary between 41-45°C from Wednesday to Thursday. However, Karachi may observe the temperature soaring up to 45°C today.PMD has issued warning notices, stating that the heat spell upon Karachi is due to a halt in the sea breeze, which will likely be halted till Thursday.Earlier this month, the city had been engulfed in a continuing heat spell as the mercury touch 44°C for four to five days.The metropolis’s daily routine was put to a stop, schools forced to announce summer vacations to avoid the blistering heat. According to media reports, a wave of heat stroke struck the city and consumed a reported number of 64 lives within two –three days.Public Health Departments and Met officials issued precautions and awareness leaflets for the public to stay clear of the dangers of heat-stroke especially during the month of Ramadan.As per records, in June 2015, 1200 people had died at the hands of the heatwave in southern Pakistan.