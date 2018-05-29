Calligraphy exhibition Khat Art begins tomorrow

LAHORE: An annual calligraphy exhibition titled Khat Art will kick off tomorrow (Wednesday) under the banner of Lahore Arts Council (LAC).

More than 100 artworks will be displayed in the gallery which will include works of the various medium like mixed media, pen and ink, oil on canvas, gouache on paper, acrylic on canvas, drawings, aquatint, glass works and reliefs. LAC Chairman Tauqeer Nasir to the chief guest.

This exhibition is to bring forward and give recognition to young calligraphy artists by exhibiting their artworks with renowned calligraphy artists.

Calligraphy is the most powerful art form for highlighting the brilliance of the written word with illumination. This form of art dates backs to thousands of years and artists have managed to bring innovation in this form of art with the passage of time which was very much visible in this exhibition.

LAC Executive Director Captain (r) Atta Muhammad Khan said that Alhamra is determined to support artists from all over Pakistan to promote artists and cultural genres of Pakistan in every possible way. Artists from all fields were given an opportunity to submit their artworks with no limitation on size and medium.

