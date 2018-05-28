Sindh, KP assemblies to complete tenures today

The provincial governments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will complete their constitutionally mandated tenures today (Monday) at midnight.

The incumbent Sindh assembly’s final session will be chaired by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, after which cabinet members will attend an iftar dinner hosted by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

CM Murad and leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan, meanwhile, are expected to meet before the final session to decide on a caretaker CM.

The KP assembly will also hold its final session today, with Manzoor Afridi set to become the province’s caretaker Chief Minister.

Afridi hails from the Khyber Agency’s Bara Tehsil, and has several family members in politics.

The KP assembly on Sunday also finalised the FATA region’s merger with the province.

The Balochistan government, meanwhile, will stand dissolved on the 31st of May.