Schools must have psychologists

Sir: It is unfortunate that our society thinks that psychologists only deal with psychotic people — the kind of people most people refer to as Pagal. This is a misconception, and needs to be addressed. Mental health experts can help normal people deal with their emotional issues and relationship troubles as well.

But why are psychologists needed?

Our society needs greater access to mental health experts for a number of reasons. Here, however, I am only going to discuss the need for psychologists in schools. Psychological trouble is not limited to any age. Even children can face emotional, social and behavioural problems. The counselling camps in various schools have found that numerous children are secretly dealing with emotional trauma, broken homes, abusive parents, physical assault. Some have even attempted suicide. Most of these children were from grade 9 and above.

This clearly shows that schools, colleges and other educational institutes should appoint psychologists so that teenagers dealing with mental anguish can be recognized and given the help they need. This can literally save their lives.

Furthermore, at the matriculation and college levels, students need career counselling. Professional counsellors provide guidance and recommend fields based on the students personality. This will be very valuable for students as most get confused about what future they should pursuit at this level. Unfortunately, Pakistan has a severe shortage of good career counsellors.

Its high time schools started recognizing the importance of psychologists for schools. Most students will never — and nor should they — approach teachers for career advice. What they need is a neutral party to keep their issues confidential and give them sound advice. These individuals must be qualified and competent enough to address students’ issues. If schools do not have the budgets needed for this, make budgets!

If your students are not mentally well, surely your grades and test scores are going to plummet and with time, the reputation of your schools. If schools don’t act now than they are just part of the problem rather than a solution!

AYESHA SHABBIR

Karachi

Published in Daily Times, May 28th 2018.