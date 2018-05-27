PTI turned KP into ruins: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif on Sunday said that those who chanted slogans of Tabdeeli (change) have turned Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa into ruins.

“Punjab has seen a great degree of development under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif and you won’t find another example of it. However, those who chanted slogans of change have turned their province into ruins,” Khawaja Asif said while speaking to media in Sialkot.

He added that in the general elections 2018, which are to be held on July 25, PML-N will bear the fruit of its hard work as Sindh and KP government’s can not compete with Nawaz league when it comes to development. “PML-N has brought the real tabdeeli in the country,” he stated.

Referring to the incident where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeem-ul-Haq slapped PML-N’s Daniyal Aziz during a talk-show on a private news channel, Asif said that PTI has a culture of “intolerance” and that the PTI leaders are trained in such a way.

He said differences in opinion and stances are a fundamental part of a healthy democracy, but in Pakistan, differences turn into animosity which is dangerous for the country.