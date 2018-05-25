Govt, Opposition yet to finalise name of caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: All eyes are set on Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and National Assembly (NA) Opposition leader Khursheed Shah to reach a consensus over the name of caretaker PM as the government’s tenure comes to an end.

The leaders have met six times to mull over the name of caretaker PM, which thus far have ended in a deadlock.

PM Abbasi while addressing a press conference on Thursday had informed that the government and the opposition had not been able to finalize the name of the caretaker PM till now.

It may likely be the case that if the deadlock persists, the matter of finalisation of the caretaker PM’s name will be handed over to parliamentary committee as per the Constitution of Pakistan.

PM Abbasi had said that he might meet Shah on Friday or Monday in an attempt to reach a mutual understanding.

However, on Thursday Shah had expressed displeasure on being told not to recommend names of judges as caretaker PM, adding that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had wished to suggest names of judges for the caretaker setup.

Shah had announced that he won’t be meeting PM Abbasi to reach any consensus and the matter is likely to go to the parliamentary committee.

Previously, the Opposition had finalized the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani whereas the government had put forward names of Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk and Tassaduq Hussain Jilani.

In the wake of the upcoming general elections and with the government’s tenure ending on May 31, an interim system was demanded by the opposition parties so the free and fair elections can be held. As per the Constitution, the PM and NA opposition leader mutually finalize the name of the caretaker PM after presenting suggestions.