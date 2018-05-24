Program launched to build culture of service excellence

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has launched a learning intervention ‘Building Culture of Service Excellence’ across Pakistan to focus on providing excellent customer services. The initiative is in line with the belief that service is the main essence of company’s contributions to the society.

The key objectives of the program are to enable the organization quickly upgrade service performance leading to an action oriented culture and empowering everyone to delight customers with consistently uplifting service.

The training intervention will kick off at all the 12 training centers in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Haripur, Multan, Faisalabad, DI Khan and Swat.

The target audience for the training includes all company staff that comprises approximately 16,000 employees, including customer service representatives (CSRs), supervisors, triple play installers (TPIs), technicians, customer’s premises equipment installer (CPEIs), linemen, contact center representatives, etc.

Expressing his views about the program, Chief Human Resource Officer Mazhar Hussain said, “The primary role of an organization in today’s society should be to accelerate the capability building of its members so that they can create more value. It is our responsibility to make PTCL the leader in the service industry which can happen with sincere efforts and promising attitude to deliver.”

Published in Daily Times, May 24th 2018.