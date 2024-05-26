Angry citizens restore power after storming Peshawar grid station

Enraged citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city Saturday restored electricity by storming into the Hazar khawani grid station, after incessant loadshedding led to protests in the midst of scorching weather.

Area’s elders and residents entered the grid station after protesting outside its gate with heavy police deployment to tackle any potential law and order situation.

The protest was led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Fazal Elahi who said the elders of the area will restore power at the grid station.

In conversation with a private TV channel, Elahi said that the protesters will go to all the feeders and restore electricity. “If our electricity is cut off, everyone’s electricity will be cut off.”

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) officials said that MPA Elahi and protesters surrounded and entered the Rehman Baba grid station.

They added that the protesters forcibly switched on nine high-loss feeders including Hazar Khawani, Yaka Tut, Akhunabad and Newchamkani.

“Losses due to power theft and non-payment of dues on these feeders are more than 80%,” the officials said, adding that an operation is going on to reduce the losses on these feeders.

Meanwhile, the residents of Lahore are also left at the mercy of unannounced loadshedding with some areas facing continuous power cuts for one hour every hour during the day, said a citizen.

Areas including Batapur, Manawan, Shahpur, and Shahdara are currently affected by prolonged loadshedding, while unannounced loadshedding has also impacted Kot Lakhpat and Ferozepur Road.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) sources told the media that demand is 4200 MW while the quota is 4000 MW.

Sabzazar grid station is facing tripping due to a blaze, said the sources, adding that pressure on other systems has increased after the gird station caught fire.

“Loadshedding on feeders in rural areas went on for several hours,” the sources said.

Loadshedding has exacerbated the situation for Lahore residents owing to the ongoing heatwave across Punjab and Sindh. Lahore will experience maximum temperature of 43C, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) daily weather forecast.

The temperature in Lahore throughout the day will fluctuate between 42C to 44C, while humidity will be 30%.