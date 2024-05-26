Pakistan receives $7.142bn in foreign aid grants

Pakistan has received a total of $7.142 billion in foreign aid grants and loans during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The report indicates that from July through the end of April, Pakistan secured this substantial amount of foreign assistance from various bilateral, multilateral, and other international partners and institutions.

In the month of April alone, the foreign aid received by Pakistan amounted to $237.24 million, contributing to the overall total for the fiscal year. This influx of aid underscores the ongoing support from the global community to bolster Pakistan’s economic stability and development initiatives.