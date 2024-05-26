15 arrested as Sargodha mob goes on rampage after blasphemy accusation

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar on Saturday said that at least 15 suspects were arrested after two Christian families were rescued from an enraged mob that attacked their homes in Sargodha’s Mujahid Colony on Saturday morning.

Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Ejaz Malhi earlier told the media that the incident stemmed from alleged desecration, but emphasised that a large police contingent was deployed and no fatalities were reported.

“When police arrived, the mob had gathered outside the houses. Officers cordoned off the area and safely evacuated all residents,” Malhi said, adding that additional police units were stationed throughout the city to ensure the safety of the Christian community. “The police peacefully dispersed the crowd,” he added.

Social media footage depicted a mob surrounding a bloodied man and others, including teenagers, wrecking furniture. Another video showed a large blaze outside a house. DPO Malhi claimed they were “fake videos”, insisting no one was injured.

“The police are maintaining law and order,” he said. However, a relative of an injured person contradicted this, telling the media that his uncle was in critical condition at a hospital and the family was not being allowed to meet him. A statement from Minority Rights March also said that videos of the incident showed the mob lynching of a 70year-old man “on the instigation of a local cleric” while the man’s home and factory were set ablaze.

“The videos of the attack clearly show officers of the Punjab police being present on the site as silent spectators which points towards their tacit approval and facilitation of the terrorists involved in the attack,” the statement said.

A statement from the Punjab police said Sargodha Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal, DPO Malhi and other police officials responded promptly as soon as the incident was reported and reached the spot immediately, managing to save 10 lives and controlling the situation.

“There was no loss of life, more than 10 police officers and personnel were also injured due to stone pelting by the angry people. The Sargodha police risked their lives to rescue the families and pulled them out from the crowd. Thanks to the timely action of the police. Sargodha was spared a great tragedy,” the statement said, adding that the situation in the city was “completely peaceful and under control”. It praised members of the district peace committee and the Christian community for playing an “effective role in restoring the atmosphere of understanding and peace”.