PPP for probe into Nawaz’s allegations

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary Maula Bux Chandio Wednesday demanded probe into allegations levelled by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Recording his statement in the Avenfield reference, Nawaz had said that challenges and pressures increased as soon as the treason case was initiated against former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf. Nawaz claimed that the purpose of cases against him was to remove him from the PM House and to stop the treason case against Musharraf. Nawaz also alleged that Asif Ali Zardari had conveyed a message to him to endorse the second martial law imposed by Musharraf.

Terming Nawaz’s allegations ‘dangerous’, Chandio said a non-partisan investigation should be conducted into the claims made by the PML-N supremo. “Nawaz Sharif will have to answer several questions after these allegations,” he said.

The PPP leader stressed that Nawaz Sharif should explain why he let Musharraf leave the country. He added that if Nawaz Sharif did not want to bow his head, why were Pervaiz Rashid and Mushaidullah Khan removed. “Nawaz Sharif is talking now because he fears punishment from the accountability court.” Chandio said that Nawaz should answer why he weakened the same parliament which had saved him during the sit-in. “Nawaz has even disassociated from his sons to save himself from being punished,” he asserted.

Published in Daily Times, May 24th 2018.