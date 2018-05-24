Brazilian football trainer Roberto arriving in Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE: Brazilian football trainer Jose Roberto Portella is arriving at Lahore on May 25 (tomorrow). He will work to improve the fitness of Pakistan football players in a training camp that is starting for the upcoming Asian Games. Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nagaura services have already been acquired. Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat said Wednesday the PFF was trying to upgrade the standard of football in the country. “And coaching facilities can play an important role in this regard.” The training camp for the preparation of the Asian Games will start from Friday (tomorrow) in Lahore. Former footballer Portela did graduation in physical education. After completing his post-graduation degree in football sciences, he got license from Sao Paulo Union of Coaches. He also completed physical training, performances analysis, youth coaching and a class professional coaching courses. He has the experience of working as the physical trainer and assistant coach of national Atletico Club for 5 years. He also remained the head coach of the Under-17 team, and then worked as a trainer and assistant coach with three different clubs. His guidance and support brought 3 titles for his teams.

Published in Daily Times, May 24th 2018.