Printing process completed for elections 2018 nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: Candidates’ nomination forms for the participation in the forthcoming general elections 2018 were published on Wednesday.

These forms were prepared by parliamentary members for the first time and afterwards were sent to all Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) provincial offices.

According to sources, certain amendments were made in recently dispatched nomination forms, including candidates columns, legal cases and dual nationality, while details about loans were skipped along with details of tax payments upto 3 years of candidates.

Furthermore, columns of education and occupation were also omitted and the newly designed form will only declare the nomination of the candidates under Article 62, 63, where they will pledge the oath of Khatm-e- Nabuwwat.

It is clearly mentioned in the nomination forms that the general polls will be held on July 25 and a summary has been transferred to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and President Mamnoon Hussain in this regard. However, the final election schedule would be announced within a week after president’s approval.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already decided not to publish additional papers for general election 2018 by stating that only 1300 papers will be given to the polling stations having 1201 to 1299 voters and only three official printing presses which will publish ballot papers, it added.