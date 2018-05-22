Imran is all words but zero action: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is “all words and zero action,” while Ahsan also said he “laughed” when he heard about Khan’s 100-day plan.

“Imran had also announced a 90-day agenda for development in KP in 2013, while after 5 years in the province, PTI’s performance is still zero. Khan is only good with his speeches. I laughed when he announced his 100-day plan,” Ahsan Iqbal said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The lawmaker continued that the ruling government has produced better results in comparison to the last two governments. He added that the PML-N government solved numerous problems faced by the country, while during the party’s 5-year reign, the country has seen 5% increase in development per annum.

Ahsan said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer and that the PML-N has turned dreams into reality. “There was a time when investors were leaving the country, but now, we have brought them back due to consistent efforts,” he said.

The interior minister said that when Nawaz league took over in 2013, Pakistan was facing two major problems in load-shedding and terrorism. He added that not only did PML-N eliminated terrorism, it also added 10,000 megawatts to the national grid.

Referring to the elections 2018, Ahsan said that the people of Pakistan have witnessed the performance of PML-N in Punjab, PTI in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh, and now it is up to the people of the country to decide.