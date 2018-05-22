Biopic on life not official as yet: Sania Mirza

Renowned tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday confirmed that nothing had been finalized about her life’s biopic as yet.

Rumors have been in the air that Rohit Shetty will be making a film over Sania Mirza’s life.

However, Sania told the media that all the talk was there but nothing has been made official as yet.

Mirza, wife to the Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, the couple are expecting their first child and have decided to give him the surname Mirza-Malik.

The tennis star upon being asked about the decision said that the decision came from her being a woman and in a position that she had been all her life. She said that she belonged from a culture that believes that a boy takes the family’s name forward.

Sania shared that she hails from a family of two girls that never felt that they needed a brother or to have felt that they were treated differently. She added that her husband thought the same way, to have the courage and strength to make it public that he wants his wife’s name along with his name as their child’s surname.

Mirza confessed that this surname was what the couple had always talked about and wanted even way before planning the baby years ago. She said that they were looking forward to it regardless of the fact that it’s a boy or a girl.

The tennis star said that the couple was proud to go with both their names.