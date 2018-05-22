Sehri tips to maintain water balance in body

Hot weather and fasting may lead towards water deficiency, so here are some tips that should be followed at the Sehri time of the Holy month.

Eat Sehri half an hour before Fajr and consume water till Fajr.

At the time of Iftar, people tend to consume a lot of water and juices. One thing they should keep in mind is to avoid drinking too much water immediately, it can cause health issues. Instead to cope with the dehydration, one should eat small portions from Iftar to Sehar.

Avoiding using eggs in Sehri because egg yolk makes one thirsty, while also avoid using tea and coffee in Sehri and also immediately after Iftar, because it can cause dehydration.

Salty and spicy food can lead towards dehydration. So, avoid consuming salty and spicy food or at least use it in lesser quantity.

Consuming vegetables and fruits are the best way to stay hydrated naturally. So try consuming them at the times of Sehar and Iftar.