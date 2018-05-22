Pakistan IWT delegation arrives in Washington for talks with World Bank

Pakistan’s delegation arrived in Washington, D.C., on Sunday for three-day talks with the World Bank, to discuss Pakistan’s concerns about the Kishanganga dam, following the Indian prime minister inauguration of the 330MW Kishanganga hydro-electric project in Indian – held Kashmir on Saturday.

Pakistan asserts that the Kishanganga violates the conditions established under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Aizaz Chaudray has confirmed the arrival of the four-member delegation at a press briefing. “The four-member delegation will be in Washington for three days to hold talks with the World Bank.”.

The delegation led by Pakistan’s Attorney General, Ashtar Ausaf Ali, will hold talks with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and his team; they will reiterate Pakistan’s demand to constitute an international court of arbitration.

Pakistan’s initial proposal to meet in late April when Mr Ali was in New York was declined. World Bank officials said, “Given the President’s busy schedule we have been unable to coordinate a time to arrange meeting.”

Despite this set back, last month Pakistan urged the World Bank to ensure India adhered to the treaty afterIndiaannounced its intentions to commission three projects at Kishanganga.

On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kishanganga hydropower station that includes a dam constructed yards away from the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan that werefacilitated by the World Bank. The World Bank is a key signatory to the initial accord; acting as an arbitrator, prompting negotiations and viewed as custodian to the treaty by both countries.

The Indus River Water Treaty allocated control to Pakistan over the river flow of the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum rivers. India was granted control over the three eastern rivers – Beas, Ravi and Sutlej. Additionally, the treaty states, India may use the water in a “non- consumptive” manner. This latter clause affords it permission to build “run-of the river” hydel projects, providing they do not alter the course of the river or deplete water levels downstream.

Pakistan asserts the dam will divert waters from Gurez valley back to mainland Kashmir; therefore, interrupting its flow into Pakistan. The project is expected to generate 1,713 million units of electricity annually.

The Kishanganga River flows through Neelum in AJK and Astore before entering India-held region of Gurez. India’s dam will provide full control for the river that flows from Pakistan into India held Kashmir eventually re-entering Pakistan.

On Friday a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office expressed “serious concerns” over the inauguration of the controversial Kishanganga hydropower projects, criticising it as a “violation of the Indus Waters Treaty”.

The statement stressed that despite a series of negotiations by the World Bank, India persisted to construct the project, warning “this intransigence on part of India clearly threatens the sanctity of the Treaty”.

The statement reminded the World Bank that as a custodian of the treaty, the World Bank must urge India to address Pakistan’s concerns about the Kishanganga project.

Published in Daily Times, May 22nd 2018.