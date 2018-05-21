PPP finalises names for caretaker PM

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday finalised names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for the post of caretaker prime minister.

PPP co-chief Asif Ali Zardari telephoned the two nominees and informed them about the party’s decision. He further added that both Ashraf and Jilani were named due to their hard work and professionalism.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PPP leader Khursheed Shah forwarded the names of PPP nominees to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Zaka Ashraf has served as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman during PPP’s last tenure, while he also served as the advisor to the Sindh chief minister from 1988-90. Jilani has served as the Foreign Secretary, while he also served as Ambassador to the United States.

On the other hand, PPP co-Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a meeting at Zardari house in Islamabad. The meeting will be attended by senior party leaders including Khursheed Shah, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira.