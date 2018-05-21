New curriculum launched in Islamabad’s primary schools

ISLAMABAD: The federal government launched a new school curriculum in the federal capital’s primary schools, a move Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi heralded as a step towards revolutionising education in the country.

Addressing the ceremony to mark the launching of the new curriculum, the PM said that the program would emphasise analytical and critical thinking over rote learning.

PM Abbasi also said the change was essential considering how necessary education is in today’s changing world.

The Prime Minister also praised the Ministry of Education for making the curriculum, and making its implementation a success.

He also informed those attending the ceremony that the curriculum initially centered on grades one to five, but would later focus on secondary schools.

Mr. Abbasi also claimed that it was high time Pakistan rethought its approach to education, but also added that it was essential to train teachers in order to ensure Pakistan’s youth progressed.

The PM also emphasised the role of the private sector in ensuring Pakistan’s moribund education sector thrives.